The Hocking County Commissioners will be hosting a public meeting on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. regarding Connections to County Sewers for Union Furnace and Enterprise residents, including the area of SR664 N that was recently sewered.
The meeting is being held at the Scenic Hills Educational & Wellness Center at 580 Radio Lane in Logan.
