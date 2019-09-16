A longtime pediatrician and health commissioner who has devoted his life to civic involvement. A local organization working to preserve the natural areas in Athens County. A teacher who developed a program to provide books to newborn parents in our area.
Each year, a group of Hometown Heroes inspire with stories of helping out their communities, in big ways and small. The American Red Cross of Southeastern Ohio's Athens office organizes the Hometown Hero program and solicits nominations in a variety of "Hero" categories.
The Red Cross will host its annual Hometown Heroes banquet on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany. Tickets are available through Sept. 30 at the Athens chapter office (100 S. May Ave.).
As is tradition, The Messenger will highlight each of the Hometown Hero award recipients in a series of feature stories through the rest of this month.
The winners in 2019 include:
- Public Safety Hero — Clyde Baker
- Education Hero — Janis Tysko
- Workplace Hero — Athens County Veterans Service Office
- Humanitarian Hero — Jeff Mullins
- Community Hero — Dr. Amie LaGraff
- Group Hero — Trimble Athletic Complex Improvement Committee
- Group Hero — Athens Conservancy
- Healthcare Hero — Dr. James Gaskell
- Sharon Horel Memorial Award — Rebecca Newman
