The Hooper Street bridge over Route 682 in Athens will be closed from Oct. 4-11 to replace the bridge wearing surface and the roadway approaches. The roadway will be closed to through traffic from 40 Hooper St. to Hasting Road.
The posted detour will be: Hooper Street to Longview Heights Road to Mulligan Road to Hickory Street to Canterbury Drive to Richland Avenue. Emergency traffic will be permitted by flaggers.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
