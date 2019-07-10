Athens HOPE, a local substance misuse education and prevention program, is hosting the inaugural "HOPE Talks" event on Friday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the outdoor stage of the Nelsonville Library.

The free event will feature personal stories of success, engagement and treatment surrounding substance misuse. Food vendors will be available on site. Visit athenshope.com for more information about the program, which is developed by Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.

