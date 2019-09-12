JACKSONVILLE — Local firefighters in Jacksonville are getting more funding aid to keep the department running.
The volunteer department has received a grant worth around $51,500 toward operations and safety, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Thursday. This grant is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.
The grant program is meant to support training, upgrades to protective equipment and other improvements. The "Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Dept." Facebook page posted Thursday that the funding would help purchase a breathing air compressor to be used with the department's self-contained breathing apparatus, known as SCBA's.
"We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like Jacksonville have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards," Brown said in a provided statement.
