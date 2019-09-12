JACKSONVILLE — A public meeting is planned for this Thursday in Jacksonville regarding a gas line replacement project in town.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville Village Hall (36 S. Sixth St.).

This meeting concerns a gas line replacement project led by Columbia Gas of Ohio. A news release from Columbia Gas states that work began earlier this month and affects "about 100 customers" in the area of Palmer Street and surrounding side streets.

Local residents can contact Columbia Gas at 614-309-7576 with questions about the project or Thursday's meeting.

