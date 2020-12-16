The Nelsonville Division of Fire is proud to again host the annual Jim Conrad memorial Christmas toy giveaway. The event is open to all children who live in the Nelsonville-York School district.
All participants need to do is show up at the fire house Dec. 17-18 between 4-9 p.m. to receive a toy. Parents will need to bring a photo ID to verify their address. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Parents and children will need to remain in their vehicle, and face mask are required. Each child will receive one toy a piece. Santa will be on site to wave at the kids. Follow the traffic directions attached to access the area during event times. Drivers should be patient and expect traffic delays on Lake Hope Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.