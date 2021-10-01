The Athens County Jobs and Family Services on Wheels will be at the Coolville Library at 26401 Main Street in Coolville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trending Now
-
Body cam footage released in police killing of Nelsonville resident
-
Netflix documentary released about life of local figure, filmed partly in Athens
-
Nelsonville loses city status, but challenge to census data likely
-
Hocking College footballer makes history several times over
-
Lawyer for CrackHeads page alleges potential misconduct in defamation, free speech case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.