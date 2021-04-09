The Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at no-cost clinics for Ohio residents 18 and older in six southeast Ohio counties (Washington, Morgan, Meigs, Vinton, Perry and Lawrence) in April and May. Full details on locations, dates and times are available at https://www.ohio.edu/medicine/news-center/news/single-dose-no-cost-covid-19-vaccine-clinics-coming-southeast-ohio .
Community Health Program’s mobile clinics represent one of the 15 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in early March. This regional mass vaccination clinic is operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the county health departments and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
