Candidate Forum
Buy Now

There were four of five candidates for the Alexander School Board present at a public forum in October. From left: Katheleen Dougan, John Hutchinson, Lucy Juedes and Blake Regan. Ralph Harvey Sr. was unable to attend.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

ALBANY — Two challengers will be newcomers on the Alexander Local School District's Board of Education.

Lucy deLaval Juedes and Blake Regan were elected to the board, defeating an incumbent and two other challengers. It was a five-way race for two open seats.

Incumbent John Hutchison finished in third place, followed by Katheleen Dougan and Ralph Harvey Sr., according to unofficial results provided Tuesday evening by the Athens County Board of Elections. 

This story is being updated. 

Load comments