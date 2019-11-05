ALBANY — Two challengers will be newcomers on the Alexander Local School District's Board of Education.
Lucy deLaval Juedes and Blake Regan were elected to the board, defeating an incumbent and two other challengers. It was a five-way race for two open seats.
Incumbent John Hutchison finished in third place, followed by Katheleen Dougan and Ralph Harvey Sr., according to unofficial results provided Tuesday evening by the Athens County Board of Elections.
This story is being updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.