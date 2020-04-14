The City of Nelsonville announces that the bridge on Lake Hope Drive/Route 278 over the Hocking River has been restricted to a single traffic lane. A single 11-foot lane will be maintained with traffic lights on both ends of the bridge. This is an ODOT project that consists of overlaying the bridge surface with a latex modified concrete using scarification. ODOT estimates the project will be completed by mid-July 2020.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments