The Athens County Land Bank will hold a policy Committee Meeting on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Commissioner's conference room, located on the 2nd floor of the County Annex Building.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Athens County Land Bank will hold a policy Committee Meeting on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Commissioner's conference room, located on the 2nd floor of the County Annex Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.