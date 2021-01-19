The Athens County Land Bank will be holding its next meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. via Google Hangout.
Please follow the attached link to join the meeting: https://meet.google.com/bbz-ywph-ygf
The Athens County Land Bank will be holding its next meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. via Google Hangout.
Please follow the attached link to join the meeting: https://meet.google.com/bbz-ywph-ygf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.