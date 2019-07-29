An Athens County Common Pleas Court lawsuit that a Huber Heights man filed against an Athens bar has been dismissed.
According to a document filed Monday by Judge George McCarthy, the case was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice (meaning it could be refiled).
“...This court (will) retain jurisdiction, if necessary, only for the sole purpose of enforcing settlement,” McCarthy wrote.
Matthew R. Thigpen filed the case last November against Crystaloon LLC, which operates The Crystal at 34 N. Court St.
The lawsuit also named two employee of The Crystal as defendants. The case related to an incident from April 2018.
Thigpen claimed he “was knocked off his feet, dislocated his patella (kneecap), and suffered numerous other severe bodily injuries” in an allegedly unprovoked attack by a bouncer.
The lawsuit accused Crystaloon LLC of failing to exercise reasonable care to train and supervise its bouncers or security personnel.
Allegations made in the lawsuit were denied in responses filed with the court by the bar and the named employee.
