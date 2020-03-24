Beginning immediately, Le-Ax Water District Office will be closed for walk-in business. All water business will continue as normal with the exception of in-person transactions. Work orders for finalizations, transfers and new tap applications will be completed via phone and email.
Le-Ax will continue to provide customer service but request that customers respect the social distancing of our personnel for everyone’s health and safety. Customers can utilize payment options such as pay by phone, website and USPS mail. Le-Ax will not be shutting off water service for delinquent accounts in March. Please be aware that these balances are still owed by the customer and will need to be paid by the next due date.
