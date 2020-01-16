The Lee Twp. Trustees held 2020 officer elections on Dec. 27, 2019. James Turner was elected President, and Kenneth Waggonner was elected Vice President. Meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the township building. The 2019 financial statements can be viewed by contacting fiscal officer Carolee King at 740-698-7068.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.