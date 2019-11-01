Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson has prepared a comprehensive list of levies that are on the General Election Ballot. The list includes the levy type, purpose and millage, term, estimated annual revenue and estimated annual cost to the property owner per $100,000 in home value.
The levy listing can be viewed on Auditor Thompson’s website at www.athenscountyauditor.org. A link has been provided at the top of the auditor’s website homepage for easy access.
If property owners have questions or concerns, they may call the Athens County Auditor’s office at 740-592-3223 or email jthompson@athensoh.org.
