Lodi Township's annual financial reports are available for review. Contact Jonetta Niggemeyer at (740)953-1668, for an appointment. They are also available at the Township Garage.
2022 Officers are Denver Jordan as president and Albert Hawk as vice president. Meetings will be held on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There will not be a regular scheduled meeting in Jan. 2022.
