Lodi Township will hold their Clean Up Day on May 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Lodi Township residents only. We are also, hosting a free Tire Drop-Off Event for Athens County residents only. Requirement on tires: No tires exceeding 54 inches in height and/or 16 inches in width. All tires must be free of water, dirt, and mud. NO tractor tires and NO tires will be accepted form tire shops, dealers, or repair shops. Questions, contact Denver Jordan at 740-591-6792.

