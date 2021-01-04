Lodi Township's annual financial reports are available for review. Contact Jonetta Niggemeyer at 740-953-1668, for an appointment and they are also available at the Township Garage. 2021 Officers are Denver Jordan, President and Albert Hawk, Vice President. Meetings will be held on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There will not be a regular scheduled meeting in January 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments