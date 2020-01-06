Lodi Township's annual financial reports are available for review. Contact Jonetta Niggemeyer at 740-953-1668 for an appointment. The records are also available at the Township Garage.
2020 Twp. Trustee officers are Denver Jordan, President; and Albert Hawk, Vice President. Meetings will be held on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
