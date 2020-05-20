The Lutheran Special Services Food Pantry will be doing a food distribution for Athens County families on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at Federal Valley Resource Center, 8225 St Rt 329, Stewart, OH 45778.
This is a one-time additional food distribution to serve hungry residents of Athens County. This distribution is being funded by the Athens County Foundation and 120 pre-packed boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Lutheran Social Services (LSS) serves thousands of people each day in 27 Ohio counties by providing the basic human needs of food, shelter, safety and healing. LSS offers food through the LSS Food Pantries, housing and supportive services through LSS Faith Mission and LSS Faith Mission of Fairfield County homeless shelters, domestic violence services through LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence, senior living and health care facilities, affordable housing communities and other programs and services that uplift families and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.lssnetworkofhope.org.
