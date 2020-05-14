The Nelsonville Water Department announces that Madison Street will be closed from West Franklin Street to Cross Street, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 and Thursday, May 21, 2020. The roadway will be closed each day from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The north bound lane will be open to area residence. The roadway is being closed for a water valve installation, weather permitting. Please use an alternate route.

