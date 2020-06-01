The Nelsonville Water Department announces that Madison Street will be closed from West Franklin Street to Cross Street, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 and Thursday, June 4, 2020. The roadway will be closed each day from 8 a.m.until 4 p.m., during these times the water will be turned off to make repairs to a water main. Once water service is restored, a boil order will be issued to the affected areas. Weather permitting. Please use an alternate route.

