A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning after striking a dead deer lying on a rural roadway.

Dead is Brian Timothy Sawyer, 39, of Reedsville.

The State Highway Patrol's Athens Post reported Sawyer was headed southbound on Four Mile Creek Road, located in Troy Twp. south of Coolville, in a 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle. At around 2:30 a.m., he struck a dead deer lying in the roadway. He reportedly went off the left side of the road and the motorcycle overturned.

Sawyer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was transported by Athens County EMS to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre, where he was later reported dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

