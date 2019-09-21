A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning after striking a dead deer lying on a rural roadway.
Dead is Brian Timothy Sawyer, 39, of Reedsville.
The State Highway Patrol's Athens Post reported Sawyer was headed southbound on Four Mile Creek Road, located in Troy Twp. south of Coolville, in a 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle. At around 2:30 a.m., he struck a dead deer lying in the roadway. He reportedly went off the left side of the road and the motorcycle overturned.
Sawyer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
He was transported by Athens County EMS to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre, where he was later reported dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.