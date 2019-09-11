McARTHUR — A man has died after being run over by a car in downtown McArthur this past weekend, and the alleged driver has since been charged in the death.
Jay Mullins, 26, made his initial appearance in Vinton County Court on Tuesday. He is accused of running over Joseph Smith, 38, of Andersonville, South Carolina, in the parking lot of Bud’s One Stop in McArthur on Sept. 7. Smith later reportedly died of his injuries.
Officers with the McArthur Police Department responded to the gas station on Saturday evening just before 11 p.m. According to a police report, Mullins and Smith were allegedly involved in an altercation there. Mullins reportedly got back into his vehicle and attempted to leave the scene. While doing so, it is alleged his vehicle struck and ran over Smith.
Smith was transported from the scene by Vinton County EMS to a nearby helipad, where he was then transported by a medical helicopter to Adena Hospital in Chillicothe. He was later pronounced dead.
Mullins faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Mullins has also been charged with an OVI from the incident, according Vinton County Court records, along with failure to control and reckless operation (private property).
Mullins is currently being held in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond with 10 percent allowed.
