The Marshalls store on East State Street is set to open next Thursday, Oct. 24.

The off-price retailer at the "Shoppes at Athens" will be hosting a Grand Opening throughout that day, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with some giveaways planned.

The store, located at 743 E. State St., will feature regular hours going forward of 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Marshalls estimates the new store will add 60 full- and part-time jobs to town.

