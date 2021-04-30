Rural Action will be working with Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing Facility at 1915 Hill St., Belpre off Rt. 7, to host a Medical Supplies and Equipment Event on Wednesday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors may stay in their cars in the parking lot while masked volunteers safely accept donations. Items will be distributed to those in need, both locally and through MedWish International. Medications will not be accepted.

