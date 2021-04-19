This Saturday, April 24 there will be a medical supply and equipment collection day in the parking lot in front of the Athens City Pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any medical equipment like wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, oxygen equipment, CPAP machines, wound care supplies, bandages, slings, splints and the plethora of other item left over for one reason or another. Please no medical waste, or medications.
These items are taken to Medwish International where they go to Non-Government Organizations to be distributed to people in need.
Please stay in your vehicle if you don’t have a mask and masked volunteers will unload your donations.
For more info contact Ed@ruralaction.org
