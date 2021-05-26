Flags will be placed on Veterans' graves by the American Legion and AMVETS in Athens on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. at the West Union Street Cemetery. Volunteers should meet at the West Union Street Cemetery.
On Monday, May 31, the Athens American Legion Post 21will host a free community breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at the Legion home at 520 West Union Street. All are invited.
This year, a short ceremony commemorating Memorial Day will be conducted at the West Union Street Cemetery at 11 a.m. The Athens High School Band will provide musical support. This year’s guest speaker is Lieutenant Colonel Mark Enriques, Commander of Detachment 650, Ohio University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps.
There will not be a parade this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.