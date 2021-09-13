The Athens County Republican Party will welcome 15th Congressional District candidate Mike Carey as guest speaker at the annual Fall Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Shade Community Center on old Rt. 33 in Shade Ohio. The Shade Community Center is located in the former Shade High School building.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $20 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by calling Larry Payne at 740-972-1226
There will be a silent auction during the dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.