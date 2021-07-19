The City of Nelsonville announces that Mill Street will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. and remain closed for approximately three weeks. Access will be made available to the residents of the street. The roadway is being closed so that crews can replace water lines along the street. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.

