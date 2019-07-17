Miller Avenue in Athens will be closed on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for gas main repair work by Columbia Gas. There will be no through traffic, though emergency traffic will be maintained. Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.