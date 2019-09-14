MILLFIELD — A documentary film about the Millfield Mine Disaster is now free to watch online for some Amazon users.
Justin Zimmerman’s film, “Meeting Again: Remembering the Millfield Mine Disaster,” was released in 2001.
“Through the eyes of the last survivor, Sigmund Kozma, Meeting Again captures a terrible personal moment that makes up the only real record of Ohio’s largest mining disaster,” a description for the documentary states.
It is now available on Amazon, with Prime members able to view it for free. There are also options to digitally rent or buy the film.
Kozma died in 2009 at the age of 97.
