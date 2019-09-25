Polley Field
Polley Field 

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

NELSONVILLE — A majority on Nelsonville City Council passed an ordinance during Monday’s meeting reassigning about $1,500 from the local economic development fund to a community picnic.

Two members in opposition say the money could be better spent on other priorities.

The ordinance was ultimately passed following a lengthy discussion, with members Taylor Sappington and Dottie Fromal voting in opposition. The picnic is set for this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Polley Field, and will feature free food and games for residents.

Fromal questioned the use of $1,578 from the city’s Economic Development Fund, asking fellow Council members how a picnic is being viewed as economic development. She additionally noted that she helps organize a community dinner every Thursday that does not receive city funding.

“I think taking $1,500 from the Economic Development Fund and using it on a picnic is not a good use of the money,” she said. “I feel like we charged our children and our senior citizens a dollar more to go to the pool this summer and I don’t think we should be spending $1,500.”

Council President Dan Sherman believes the picnic will encourage community involvement. He said about $600 of the funding being used stems from an event held on the Public Square earlier this year.

