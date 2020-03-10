Paving on Mulligan Road, between Hickory Street and Curtis Street, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and is expected to be completed by Thursday, March 19, 2020. The work will occur on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Local traffic will be maintained during paving activities, but through traffic will be detoured to Canterbury Drive.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Michelle Day with Columbia Gas, 614-309-7576.

