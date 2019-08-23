MILLFIELD — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Tamica Nicole Thomas, 39, of Nelsonville, was found dead Thursday in a camper near Millfield, according to the Athens County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Athens County Emergency Medical Services responded Thursday morning to 15990 Millfield Road, Millfield, where Thomas was found dead in a camper. Another woman was ill and was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital.

Two gasoline-powered generators were found near the camper providing electricity to it, and it's believed carbon monoxide from the generators entered the camper, the sheriff's office as said.

Thomas's body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for autopsy.

