The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Athens will be hosting its Family Support Group on Sunday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. There will also be a Family Support Group meeting on Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. These are confidential support groups for adult family members, friends and significant others of individuals living with a mental health condition. For the meeting link, email info@namiathensohio.org, or call/text 740-249-9249.
