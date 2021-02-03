The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Athens will be hosting its Family Support Group on Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. The Family Support Group meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom. This is a confidential support group for adult family members, friends and significant others of individuals living with a mental health condition. For the meeting link, email info@namiathensohio.org, or call/text 740-249-9249.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments