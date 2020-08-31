NAMI Athens will hold its Family Support Group this Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is confidential support group for adult family members, friends and significant others of individuals living with mental health conditions. NAMI Athens meets the first and third Thursday of every month. If you’d like the Zoom details, please call or text: 740-249-9249 or email infor@namiathensohio.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.