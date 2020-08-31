NAMI Athens will hold its Family Support Group this Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This is confidential support group for adult family members, friends and significant others of individuals living with mental health conditions. NAMI Athens meets the first and third Thursday of every month. If you’d like the Zoom details, please call or text: 740-249-9249 or email infor@namiathensohio.org.

