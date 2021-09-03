The City of Nelsonville announces that street crews will be performing street crack sealing on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, through Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the following streets.
- Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 – Columbus Street from West Canal Street at the “Y” to The First National Drive thru (drive thru will be open), Madison Street will remain open
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 – Columbus Street from Rocky Boot Way (Dew House) to Jefferson Street
- Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 – Columbus Street from The First National drive thru to Rocky Boot Way and the Public Square
- Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 – Rocky Boot Way
All sealing work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Streets may reopen sooner as the sealing product dries. On street parking is not permitted while sealing work is being performed. Motorists are asked to please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
