A breakfast of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Nelsonville American Legion Post 229.
The meal is open to the public. Dine in, carry out and in-town delivery is available. Call 740-753-9084 for carry out.
