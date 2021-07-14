The City of Nelsonville announces that the intersection of Mill Street and Kotner Street will be closed to traffic on Thursday, July 15, 2021 and Friday, July 16, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. The roadway is being closed so that City crews can replace utilities in the intersection. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
