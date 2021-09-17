The City of Nelsonville announces that street crews will be performing street crack sealing on Friday, Sept. 17, to the South side of Columbus Street from the Public Square to Jefferson Street, the west bound lane will remain open to traffic. Rocky Boot Way will also be closed to Columbus Street for street crack sealing today instead of Tuesday, Sept. 21.
All sealing work will take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Streets will reopen as the sealing product dries, which could be up to 16 hours depending on weather conditions. On street parking is not permitted while sealing work is being performed. Motorists are asked to please avoid this area and use an alternate route.
