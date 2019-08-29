NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Aquatic Center has been shut down for the 2019 season.
The city announced the pool will be closed, effective Thursday, "due to issues with the chlorine."
City Manager Chuck Barga said the issue stems from a chlorine pump that was left on beyond what it should have, burning through the city's chlorine stores, which had just been replenished.
"When we tested the water, the chlorine level was 22 instead of the desired level of three," he explained. "Typically we can get it lowered, but we had just spent an additional $400 on chlorine, and lost all of it. I just decided that instead of another $400 on chlorine for one weekend, to just close it early."
He noted that in previous years the Parade of the Hills had marked the end of the pool season, but in the past few years the city had kept the pool open on weekends after the festival. Keeping the pool open has additional problems as school starts, the city manager said, as there is lowered attendance and it is harder to find lifeguards.
"It was just better to financially," Barga said. "The last two weekends (of the season) we are lucky to break even. All that considered, we decided to just close it early."
The Nelsonville Aquatic Center is planned to reopen Memorial Day weekend in 2020, according to a city-provided news release.
"Thank you to the Citizens of Nelsonville for making 2019 another successful season," the press release continued.
Athens pool still open
The Athens City Pool season ends on Labor Day (next Tuesday, Sept. 2), with lap swim and the splash pad remaining open at certain times through Sept. 15. An exact schedule is available on the city pool's website.
The Athens pool will host its annual Dog Swim on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $5 per dog
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.