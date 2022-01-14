The Nelsonville Water Department is working on a waterline leak that will cause a water outage for State Route 691 from the Bike Path to Kimberly Road and Kimberly Road from State Route 691 to the Old Poston School. Once the waterline is repaired a boil order will be in effect until Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., for the same area.
When a boil order is in effect, we ask all who are affected to boil their cooking and drinking water for three minutes before being consumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.