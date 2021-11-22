2021 Nelsonville/York Christmas basket applications can now be completed and submitted online. By going to https://tinyurl.com/y3wcpc4v, people can safely complete and submit an application.
The Christmas basket program provides a warm meal during the cold weather and holiday season.
All applicants are not guaranteed to receive a Christmas basket. All applicants must be residents of Nelsonville or York Township.
Applications must be submitted by Dec. 10, with baskets scheduled to be delivered on Dec. 18 starting at 8 a.m.
