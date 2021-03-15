The City of Nelsonville is modifying City operations to normal operations. Starting today March 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., the Nelsonville City building, and complex will be open to the public for normal business. Nelsonville officials encourage visitors to continue to use COVID-19 precautions including wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
The City stands ready to continue to support the citizens of Nelsonville and thanks everyone for their patience and understanding during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
