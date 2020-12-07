The Nelsonville city administration building is experiencing business telephone problems and cannot receive or make calls. Technicians are working on the problem and hope to have the issue corrected soon. The outage does not affect emergency telephone lines, but has affected the city offices, such as City Manager's Office and Auditor's Office. If you need to speak with City officials, please try calling back later in the day once the outage is repaired, or emailing.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

