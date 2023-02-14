Nelsonville City Council committees to meet Submitted Report Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NELSONVILLE — The following city council committees will hold meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at City Hall, Nelsonville.6 p.m., Police and Fire Committee to discuss police department and fire department issues.6:20 p.m., Parks and Recreation Committee to discuss the baseball program, fields and parks and recreation director, aquatic center pool repairs and aquatic center manager.6:40 p.m., Finance Committee to discuss the city budget with departments.7 p.m., Street Committee to discuss the street sweeper and street projects.7:20 p.m., Utilities Committee to discuss wastewater plant and water issues.7:40 p.m., Judiciary Committee to discuss possible city charter revision and title 31.Citizens comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. Wednesday. The meetings may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u . The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Politics Internet Public Administration Sports Information Technology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State AG releases footage of shooting Trimble High School to get 5,000-square-foot health and fitness facility Former director charged with stealing $1.5 million from Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Albany firefighter receives service award Tom Jenkins and The Tom Jenkins Dam - Throwback Thursday Trending Recipes
